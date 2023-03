BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at Mercy Hospital Wednesday night with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man arrived in a vehicle at Mercy Hospital around 8 p.m. Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say he was transferred from Mercy Hospital to ECMC. He is described as stable.

Buffalo police are attempting to determine where the incident took place.