BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have identified the victim from Thursday's deadly hit and run crash in South Buffalo.

Authorities say 27 year old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca was riding his bike when he was hit by the driver of a truck on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue.

The truck driver was later caught by police after a quick chase in West Seneca, and arrested for driving while intoxicated.