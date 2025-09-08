Buffalo police: Homicide rates down 45 percent, shooting incidents down 28 percent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Buffalo Police Department, through September 7, 2025, there are record-low crime numbers so far in 2025.
Police said homicide rates are down 45 percent and there were zero homicides in the City of Buffalo in August for the first time in 40 years of FBI record keeping.
In addition, police said shooting incidents are down 28 percent, shooting victims are down 35 percent and shooting homicides are down 46 percent.
According to police, Part One Index Crimes are down 13 percent, including:
- Rape down 3 percent
- Robbery down 10 percent
- Burglary down 5 percent
- Larceny down 12 percent
- Motor Vehicle Theft down 34 percent
The department released the following statement on behalf of Commissioner Alphonso Wright:
“The record low numbers we have seen so far this year can directly be attributed to the men and women of the Buffalo Police Department who work tirelessly each and every day to serve and protect the citizens of Buffalo.
As Commissioner, I have insisted on our officers getting out on the streets talking directly to our neighbors and business owners. The Foot Patrol Integration Unit has sent officers to every single street in this city and I believe we are now seeing the rewards of that effort.
I would like to specifically thank former Chief of Detectives Craig Macy for his work the last three years, as we saw a steady decline in homicides, shootings, and violent crime under his watch. The staggering declines we are announcing today have been in no small part due to the strong leadership of Chief Macy in the Detective Division. I have full confidence in Chief Joseph Langdon as he steps into the role that he will continue on this downward trajectory.
As we see these percentages drop, it is important to remember the human element of these statistics. Fewer robberies, burglaries, larcenies, and motor vehicle thefts means less fear and aggravation for the citizens of Buffalo. Reduced homicide and shooting numbers signify less death and fewer grieving families.
I thank the members of the department, my command staff, and the strong leadership of Mayor Scanlon, which have all contributed to these outstanding decreases in crime in our city.”