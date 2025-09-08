Buffalo police: Homicide rates down 45 percent, shooting incidents down 28 percent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Buffalo Police Department, through September 7, 2025, there are record-low crime numbers so far in 2025.

Police said homicide rates are down 45 percent and there were zero homicides in the City of Buffalo in August for the first time in 40 years of FBI record keeping.

In addition, police said shooting incidents are down 28 percent, shooting victims are down 35 percent and shooting homicides are down 46 percent.

According to police, Part One Index Crimes are down 13 percent, including:



Rape down 3 percent

Robbery down 10 percent

Burglary down 5 percent

Larceny down 12 percent

Motor Vehicle Theft down 34 percent

The department released the following statement on behalf of Commissioner Alphonso Wright: