Buffalo police: girl hospitalized after hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue

WKBW
Hit-and-run scene at Bailey & Kensington avenues.
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 03, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a girl was hospitalized Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Lasalle neighborhood.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bailey and Kensington avenues.

That's where they tell 7 News a girl who they believe is 12 years old was hit by a car that sped off.

The girl was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Buffalo Police Tipline at (716) 847-2255.

