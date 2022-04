BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say four people are hospitalized after a shooting on Genesee Street Sunday.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Genesee Street near Mortimer Street.

Police said three men and one woman were shot as they were leaving an establishment after a party or gathering. All four were initially described as stable.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.