Buffalo Police found a body believed to be 74-year-old, Ana Rodriguez

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A body was discovered while searching for a missing woman who might happen to be 74-year-old, Ana Rodriguez.

“A Buffalo Police Department drone spotted what was believed to be a body in the yard, and officers went in and confirmed a body had been located,” says Capt. homicide of Buffalo Police, Joseph Gramaglia.

Police say the grandmother was last seen in the area of the family dollar store in the 1900 block of South Park Avenue.

“The individual was suffering from some medical conditions,” police say. “Suffering from dementia which obviously escalated the level of the search and how we handle the search.”

Buffalo police and other multiple agencies searched all night into the morning to search for Rodriguez.

“The cold and her medical condition certainly heighten the search that we did, and obviously, the medical examiner has to respond to the scene to make the ultimate determination to determine what the cause of death was,” police say.

If you have a loved one living with dementia, click here to find resources that can help.

