BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least two people are hurt and were taken to ECMC following a serious crash in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police and Fire crews first responded to the crash around 4:00 Tuesday morning at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street.

Crews shut down the intersection to investigate. Our photographer at the scene says first responders were actively treating one victim at the scene around 4:30 a.m.

It's not yet clear how severely any of the victims were hurt or what caused the crash.