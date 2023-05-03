Buffalo police detective facing charge in connection to online criminal marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that two Buffalo men, one a Buffalo police detective, have been charged in connection to the online criminal marketplace known as Genesis Market.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI has been investigating the illicit online marketplace since August 2018. The operators of the market compile stolen data like computer and mobile device identifiers, email addresses, and usernames/passwords from malware-infected computers around the globe and then package the stolen data for sale on the market.

All purchases made through Genesis Market are made using virtual currency, like Bitcoin.

The FBI conducted a federal search warrant at 498 W. Ferry St. in Buffalo in April. The FBI said the marketplace was operating at the West Ferry home.

A complaint against 33-year-old Terrance M. Ciszek reported that between March and July 2020 he purchased 11 packages on Genesis Market that included 194 stolen account credentials.

Ciszek, a Buffalo Police detective, had Bitcoin wallet addresses associated with UniCC, a dark web carding website.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said carding websites are used to share stolen credit card data and discuss techniques for obtaining credit card data, validating it, and using it for criminal activity.

Ciszek's co-defendant, 41-year-old Corey R. Dodge, purchased 14 packages on Genesis Market, between March 2020 and May 2021.

The packages included approximately 8,586 stolen account credentials that included accounts for the following sites:



PayPal

Tracfone

eBay

Amazon

FedEx

Etsy

Walmart

Chase

Venmo

eTrade

Both Ciszek and Dodge were charged in separate complaints with possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices. They were released on conditions. Ciszek has been suspended with pay by the Buffalo Police Department pending further internal investigation.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.