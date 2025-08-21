Buffalo Police detective faces new charges for purchases from 'Genesis Market,' an illicit online marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police detective faces new charges for attempted purchases from "Genesis Market," an illicit online marketplace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging 35-year-old Terrance Michael Ciszek, a/k/a DrMonster, with affecting transactions with access devices issued to other persons and aggravated identity theft. In October 2024, Ciszek was indicted on charges of possession of unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and making a false statement to an agency of the United States.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI has been investigating Genesis Market since 2018. Investigators say it is an online marketplace whose operators compile stolen data — like computer and mobile device identifiers, email addresses, usernames, and passwords — from malware-infected computers and package it for sale. Purchases are conducted using virtual currency, such as Bitcoin.

Between March and August 2020, Ciszek allegedly purchased 11 packages on Genesis Market that included 194 stolen account credentials. In March and April 2020, Ciszek allegedly attempted to use the stolen credit cards to make purchases. Ciszek is also accused of possessing and using the identification, including name, address and credit card, of another person. In addition, Ciszek is accused of making false statements to the FBI. Ciszek allegedly claimed that he had not purchased stolen credentials from the internet and said that his nephew may have been responsible for the purchase.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.