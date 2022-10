BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Police say 20-year-old Jada Garner was last seen in the 500 block of Northampton Street in the City of Buffalo.

According to police, Jada is 4'2" and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.