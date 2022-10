BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Breanna Wiggins was was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo wearing a pastel pink sweat suit, black coat, and grey and white sneakers.

According to police, Wiggins is about 5'0" and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black braids.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 immediately.