Buffalo Police Department offers tips to help prevent theft of your vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced it has launched its annual effort which is aimed at preventing auto theft.

Members of the department will distribute pamphlets with tips to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

Police said a majority of auto thefts in the city are vehicles stolen while they are left running and unattended or the owner leaves the keys inside the vehicle. While leaving a vehicle unattended while running is a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said their priority is prevention by educating the public about the law and the risk.

It may seem harmless to leave your car running and unattended while you run into the store or gas station, but it only takes seconds to steal your car. Don’t make it easier for someone to drive off in your car that is already running and left unattended. Turn your car off, lock it, and take the keys. - BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia

Tips include:

