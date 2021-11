BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Hydro, an eight year-old German Shepherd who served with the department since March 2017, died over the weekend.

Upon joining the department, Hydro was partnered with Officer James Duffy until Duffy retired in 2018. He then served alongside Officer Steve Mikac until his death.