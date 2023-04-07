Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Police Department investigating early Friday morning shooting

Sirens
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:12:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened overnight on Berkshire Avenue in Buffalo.

Officers received a call just after 2:30 a.m. and reported to the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue, where a man was reportedly struck by gunfire in the leg area.

The victim, a 27-year-old Buffalo man, was transported to ECMC where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up