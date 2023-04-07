Buffalo Police Department investigating early Friday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened overnight on Berkshire Avenue in Buffalo.

Officers received a call just after 2:30 a.m. and reported to the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue, where a man was reportedly struck by gunfire in the leg area.

The victim, a 27-year-old Buffalo man, was transported to ECMC where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

