Buffalo Police Department asks for public assistance in locating missing vulnerable adult

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said 20-year-old Ryan Shurwin is a missing vulnerable adult with a developmental disability and may be in need of medical attention.

Shurwin was last seen on Forest Avenue in Buffalo at 11 a.m. on August 17 wearing a black t-shirt with skulls on it, red shorts, blue and orange sneakers, a blue and gold hat and was carrying a red backpack.

He is described as 5'2'' tall and 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.