Buffalo Police Department arrests suspect responsible for three separate burglaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was arrested for committing three separate burglaries ranging from December 2022 to April 2023.

The suspect, 58-year-old Kenneth Jackson, was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and one count of petit larceny.

The burglaries occurred on the following dates and times:



Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the middle of the night

Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the middle of the night

Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 p.m.

All of the burglaries occurred at the same location on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Central District police detectives were assisted by the Erie Crime Analysis Center to investigate the burglaries, and a suspect, Jackson, was identified.

A victim of the burglaries alerted officers on April 2 that she had seen Jackson on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police officers were then able to locate and apprehend Jackson.

