Buffalo Police Department announces the creation of the 'Threat Management Unit'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department has announced the creation of the "Threat Management Unit."

Police said the unit will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives who will be "responsible for the investigation into all high profile threats towards the public that, if carried out, are likely to cause mass causalities, including threats to mass gatherings, schools, houses of worship, and any other ideological threats."

In addition, police said the TMU will be the investigative unit on the application, service and follow-up of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) and all Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism (REMVE) cases.

"With the expanded emphasis being placed on law enforcement agencies applying for a court approved ERPO when warning signs are brought to their attention and the unfortunate increase in school shootings and social media threats, the Buffalo Police Department is taking the proactive steps at prevention." - Buffalo Police Department

The TMU will launch on November 13 with two weeks of specialized training.