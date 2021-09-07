Buffalo police conducting search after report of car going into Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are conducting a search following the report of a car going into Niagara River Tuesday morning.
Police say security footage shows a car going through a fence and into the water around 7:00 a.m. near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park.
Witnesses say two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.
In an update around 10:30 a.m. police said this is still a rescue mission and they will continue to search.
Police say this is STILL a rescue mission and they will continue to search for the sake of the families of the missing.