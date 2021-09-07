Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police conducting search after report of car going into Niagara River

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
water rescue.jpeg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 10:51:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are conducting a search following the report of a car going into Niagara River Tuesday morning.

Police say security footage shows a car going through a fence and into the water around 7:00 a.m. near the foot of West Ferry in Broderick Park.

Witnesses say two people were screaming for help in the water, last seen near Unity Island.

In an update around 10:30 a.m. police said this is still a rescue mission and they will continue to search.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716