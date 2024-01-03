Buffalo Police, community leaders speak on fighting violent crimes in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police and community leaders speak on fighting violent crimes in 2024 after many woke up to the first homicide of the new year in the East Utica neighborhood in Buffalo.

Police say two men were shot and killed inside a home on East Utica Street around 9:00 am.

Police believe the shooter fired from the outside of the house.

Some community leaders who were at the scene tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they’re scratching their heads at this incident being that it’s the second day of the new year.

“We can’t have this happen in our community,” says Murray Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition. “Young men are settling their differences with guns shouldn’t be tolerated and if someone sees something should say something.”

Several first responders blocked off the whole neighborhood that’s just a few feet away from the Utica Station.

“It appears to be targeted nature at this time. As far as our plan which we talked a little bit about it’s our micro violent hotspot reduction plan. We’ve launched it officially in March of 22,” says Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

And that grid model Gramaglia says is taking real-time data of shootings, gun crimes, and other data.

“And it’s getting our officers into those grids where they park for ten and fifteen minutes sometimes longer,” the commissioner says. “Activate the flashers on their cars for higher visibility. This plan is all about being present, visible, and engaging in the community.

Others say this shooting isn’t going to determine the future of the new year.

But they did say community groups like Stop the Violence Coalition, Peacemakers, and many more will continue their mission to prevent more crimes in Buffalo.

“Along with the tremendous effort the law enforcement has done in terms of integrating with the community, working with the community so it has done a lot,” says Pastor James Giles, founder of Peacemakers. “That’s the reason that shootings and violent crimes have been so low is because of that effort, and we will continue that effort.”

Police say the shooting is still an active investigation.