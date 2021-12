BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that Commissioner Byron Lockwood will retire some time in February 2022.

A spokesperson for the department did not specify the exact date when Lockwood will retire.

Lockwood has been with the Buffalo Police Department for 38 years and has served as commissioner since 2018.

Police did not provide information about the department's plans to replace Lockwood.