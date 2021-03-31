Buffalo police cell block attendant arraigned following off-duty domestic violence incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police cell block attendant was arraigned Tuesday on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Eric Pinkston was allegedly involved in a verbal dispute with the victim at a home on Zelmer Street. Pinkston is accused of firing multiple shots from a legal handgun into the air outside of the home and returning inside the house and allegedly pointing the gun at the victim.

Pinkston is scheduled to return to court May 28 for a felony hearing, he was released on his own recognizance. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to seven years in prison.