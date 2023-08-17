Buffalo Police Athletic League gives away backpacks, school supplies to kids

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Thursday, at the Hennepin Community Center in the Lovejoy neighborhood, kids were having some fun at the Buffalo Police Athletic League's (PAL) Camp Champs Day.

Buffalo PAL's summer programs brought together sports, learning and field trips for 140 youth throughout Buffalo—the best part, kids walked away with a backpack full of school supplies.

"We want to make sure that our kids get a wonderful head start as they enter into the school year with new supplies and ready to learn," said Nekia Kemp, President of PAL.

Counselors and volunteers say working with the kids over the last six weeks was a great way to encourage them to keep learning throughout the school year.

WKBW Buffalo PAL celebrates youth in Camp Champs Field Day

"Its about balance. It's like teaching but you are making it fun, so you are making it more engaging for them."

9-year-old camper, Faith Crawley-Chaudy shared how through PAL's summer camps, one important lesson she learned was confidence.

WKBW Buffalo PAL celebrates youth in Camp Champs Field Day

"I look at myself differently with everybody here because i used to be, like really like, meet people and now I feel more comfortable meeting people. I used to wait until they say hi to me but now, I know how to interact with people."

Other campers also shared how the summer program encouraged them to have fun, while learning.

WKBW Buffalo PAL celebrates youth in Camp Champs Field Day

"I love being here, and I try to wake up every single day in the morning just like to be here on time and just like to hang out with my friends because it's some community you want to be a part of."

PAL's youth programs don't just stop once summer ends, they have fall programming registration available now.

Learn more about the fall programs here.

Register here.