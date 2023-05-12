Buffalo police asks for help in finding missing vulnerable adult

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

70-year-old Joseph Hamp was last seen on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Hamp is a Black male, 5-foot-9-inches, and 160 pounds with brown eyes.

Hamp was last seen wearing a blue and white winter jacket, a blue hat with white trim, blue jeans, dark boots, and may be carrying a gray bookbag.

If you have any information on Hamp's whereabouts, you can call 911 or the Buffalo Police Department at 716-851-4403.