BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Javiea Posey is a Black female, approximately 5-foot-3 inches, and 130 pounds.

Javiea was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, black jeans, and boots in the area of Stockbridge and Parkridge avenues in Buffalo.

Anyone with information on Javiea's whereabouts is asked to call 911.