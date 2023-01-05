Watch Now
Buffalo police asks for help finding missing vulnerable adult

Posted at 7:20 PM, Jan 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Figueroa is a Hispanic female, 5-foot-4 inches,130 pounds, with brown eyes, and long burgundy hair.

Figueroa was last seen in the area of Clinton and Ellicott near the Buffalo Public Library in downtown Buffalo.

She was wearing a black bubble coat with a fur hood, blue jeans, rubber boots, and a black purse with a rose on it.

Anyone with information on Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

