Buffalo Police asking for public's help locating two siblings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help locating two children. They were last seen with their mother in the Connelly and Olympic area.

Police said 9-year-old Raymond Leonard was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and Adidas shoes. He's described as about 5 feet tall and 97 pounds with braids in his hair. 5-year-old Karlie Leonard was last seen wearing a red coat with black fur around the hood, black pants with pink lines on the side and Nike shoes. She's described as about 4 feet and 57 pounds with black beads in her hair.

Their mother, Destiny Goodwin, is described by police as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with pink and white hair and a tattoo on her forehead.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

