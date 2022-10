BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say 46-year-old Marie Chostel, also known as Marie Jean-Baptiste, was last seen in the 100 block of High Street in the City of Buffalo driving a silver Nissan Rogue with a Florida plate.

According to police, Chostel is about 5'5" with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey coat and multi-colored headband.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.