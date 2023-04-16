Buffalo police asking for public's assistance in locating two missing teenagers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing teenagers.

Police say 15-year-old Melissa Howard-Buttrom was last seen on Sears Avenue in Buffalo wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers. Howard-Buttrom is described as 5'4" tall and 230 pounds.

Buffalo Police Department

Police say 13-year-old Jayden Lambert was last seen on Crescent Avenue in Buffalo wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Croc shoes. Lambert is described as 5'3" tall and 130 pounds.

Buffalo Police Department

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say 15-year-old Takiya Ransom and 16-year-old Pawlay Dit who were previously reported missing have been located safely.