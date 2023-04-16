Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police asking for public's assistance in locating two missing teenagers

missing teens web.jpg
Buffalo Police Department
missing teens web.jpg
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:00:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing teenagers.

Police say 15-year-old Melissa Howard-Buttrom was last seen on Sears Avenue in Buffalo wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers. Howard-Buttrom is described as 5'4" tall and 230 pounds.

Untitled design (5).png

Police say 13-year-old Jayden Lambert was last seen on Crescent Avenue in Buffalo wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Croc shoes. Lambert is described as 5'3" tall and 130 pounds.

Untitled design (4).png

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say 15-year-old Takiya Ransom and 16-year-old Pawlay Dit who were previously reported missing have been located safely.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up