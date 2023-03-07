Watch Now
Buffalo police asking for public's assistance in locating missing 18-year-old

Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 10:16:48-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Police said Kelsay Klinger was last seen in the area of Seneca and Maurice Streets. She was wearing a black winter hat with silver specs, a black crop top with a zipper, a men's flannel coat and red ankle winter boots.

She is described as around 5'6" tall and 155 pounds. Police said she could be wearing a wig that is black and cut as a bob or one that is green and purple and cut at shoulder length. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right forearm.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

