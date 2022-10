BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Armani Taylor was last seen on October 6 around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Amherst Street in the City of Buffalo.

According to police, Taylor is about 5’2" and 120 pounds with black and blue braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.