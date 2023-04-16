Buffalo police asking for public's assistance in locating four missing teenagers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating four missing teenagers.

Police say 15-year-old Takiya Ransom was last seen on Domedion Avenue in the City of Buffalo wearing a pink shirt with pink shorts and a blue hoodie.

Ransom is described as 5'1" and 120 pounds.

Police say 15-year-old Melissa Howard-Buttrom was last seen on Sears Avenue in the City of Buffalo wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Howard-Buttrom is described as 5'4" and 230 pounds.

Police say 13-year-old Jayden Lambert was last seen on Crescent Avenue in the City of Buffalo wearing a neon sweater with black pants and camouflage Croc shoes.

Lambert is described as 5'3" and 130 pounds.

Police say 16-year-old Pawlay Dit was last seen wearing red pajamas with a pink sweatshirt and white slides.

Dit is described as 5'1" and 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with red highights.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.