BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's help locating 2-week-old Danayely Esquilin-Pacheco.

The child was last seen with her mother, 29-year-old Dannysha Esquilin.

Esquilin is a 5'2" Hispanic female with brown eyes, and is believed to have black or dark brown hair.

The two were last seen in the area of Oishei Hospital in the City of Buffalo on August 21, after both were safely discharged.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.