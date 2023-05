BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl last scene on Longnecker Street in the City of Buffalo.

Maleeah Muhammad was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black slippers. She is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown and pink hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.