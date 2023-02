BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Tannia Jones was last seen on the 100 block of Deshler Street. She was wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag.

Jones is described as approximately 5’3" tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.