BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

79-year-old AJ Briggs is described as being a Black male, approximately 5-foot-6-inches, and 190 pounds. Briggs was last seen in the 600 block of East Utica Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.