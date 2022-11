BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police need your help finding an elderly man they say is missing and may need medical assistance.

Officials say 87-year-old Curtis Thompson was last seen driving a black 2008 Cadillac STS sedan with New York registration BBT-2939 along Sheridan Drive in Amherst around 1:00 p.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may know where Thompson is is asked to call Buffalo police at (716) 851-4416 or to call 911 immediately.