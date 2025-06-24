Buffalo police ask for public's assistance after burglary and vandalism at Notre Dame Academy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) involved in the burglary and vandalism that occurred at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo.

According to police, the incident took place between 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police asked residents to review any video surveillance that may have captured the suspect(s) entering or leaving the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.