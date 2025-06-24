Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police ask for public's assistance after burglary and vandalism at Notre Dame Academy

BUFFALO BACKUP CRIME.jpg
WKBW
BUFFALO BACKUP CRIME.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) involved in the burglary and vandalism that occurred at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo.

According to police, the incident took place between 5 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police asked residents to review any video surveillance that may have captured the suspect(s) entering or leaving the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app