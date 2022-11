BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and child.

Police said 29-year-old Genae Favors and 4-year-old Jordan Favors were last seen on the 100 block of Andover Avenue in Buffalo.

Genae is described as 5'5" tall and around 230 pounds. Jordan is described as 3'0" tall and around 50 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.