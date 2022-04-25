Buffalo police arrest three men in connection to shooting on Stockbridge Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting on Stockbridge Avenue Sunday night.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Cheektowaga was shot on the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to ECMC and initially described as stable. A 16-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire and arrived at Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle overnight.

According to police, a gun was recovered in connection to the shooting a short time later. Three men have been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact (716) 847-2255.