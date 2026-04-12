Buffalo police arrest suspect in March shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Bogardus Street in March.

Brandon Bott, 29, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to police, on March 27, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call on Bogardus Street.

The call was upgraded to a shooting call after officers arrived and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to ECMC. No update has been given on his condition.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit identified Bott as a suspect and apprehended him without incident on Saturday.