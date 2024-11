BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police arrested 29-year-old Latrice Purdie on Sunday. Purdie has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

Authorities say Purdie shot and killed 39-year-old Akeem Cortez on October 30 at Wade Avenue and Holden Street in Buffalo.

Police say Purdie was identified and arrested without incident.