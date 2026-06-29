Buffalo police arrest suspect after alleged attack on Gatchell Street in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that an arrest was made on June 24 in connection with an alleged attack on Gatchell Street in May.

According to police, on May 1, officers responded to an unknown trouble call on the first block of Gatchell Street. Police said Buffalo Fire and AMR personnel had previously transported an unconscious victim covered in dried blood to ECMC.

ECMC then notified police that the victim had facial bruising and other injuries consistent with a physical beating and was suffering from a serious brain bleed.

Police said the victim, 53-year-old Jason Sorden, of Buffalo, died from his injuries on May 17.

37-year-old Charles Williams, of Buffalo, was identified as a suspect and apprehended without incident on June 24. Williams was charged with first-degree manslaughter, and police said he was on parole at the time of his arrest.