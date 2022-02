BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police have made an arrest in connection with an early morning shooting.

Officers say a 49 year old man was shot in the leg just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

The attack happened along the first block of Tonawanda Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police arrested 36 year old Damien Morris of Buffalo, charging him with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.