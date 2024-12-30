Buffalo Police arrest man with previous conviction for stealing Mercedes SUV; 3 other suspects also charged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle.

A Mercedes SUV was reported stolen on December 23 from a home on Fleming Street. Detectives working a stolen vehicle detail were able to track the vehicle's movements using license plate readers. The Erie County Sheriff's Air 1 helicopter also helped police track the vehicle.

Three days later, on December 26, police recovered the vehicle on Waverly Street and arrested four suspects.

29-year-old Narrsson Boyd-Halsey was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Boyd-Halsey had a previous unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction and was found to allegedly have a small bag of crack cocaine.

25-year-old Donyale Jackson, 31-year-old Deyonta Ragland and 32-year-old Danielle Ruger were all charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.