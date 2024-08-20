Buffalo Police arrest man wanted for murder in North Carolina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police arrested a man Saturday who was wanted for murder in North Carolina.

Police responded to 911 calls for an assault, a potential stabbing and a gun in the area of Huntington Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers who responded say they encountered a man who was hostile and threatening toward them. Police say they then tased and arrested the man for obstructing the investigation.

The suspect, 23-year-old Craig Lynch of Buffalo, had active murder, attempted murder and robbery warrants out of Wilmington, North Carolina from earlier in the week.

Lynch was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center while awaiting extradition to North Carolina.