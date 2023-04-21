Watch Now
Buffalo police arrest man in connection to assault on East Utica Street

Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 11:56:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an alleged assault on April 14 on East Utica Street.

Police said 35-year-old Richard Frazier was arrested following a request through Crime Stoppers for his location. Frazier allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old Buffalo man, striking him with his fists and a wooden 2x4 over a period of 20 minutes on April 14 on East Utica Street. The man was found the next day with several head injuries, including a broken jaw, and transported to ECMC where he remains at this time.

Frazier was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Police said investigations into other alleged incidents are ongoing.

