Buffalo police arrest four, recover weapons and drugs in Sunday raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday the arrests of four individuals as well as the recovery of two weapons and drugs by the BPD Narcotics Unit detail.

The arrests were made on the 400 block of 7th street in Buffalo. Two loaded weapons, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition, and magazines were recovered from the home.

A Polymer 80 ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds and a Glock 19 loaded with 13 rounds were also recovered from the home.

Four individuals, all from Buffalo, were arrested and charged with the following: