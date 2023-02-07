Buffalo police arrest four, recover weapons and drugs in Sunday raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday the arrests of four individuals as well as the recovery of two weapons and drugs by the BPD Narcotics Unit detail.
The arrests were made on the 400 block of 7th street in Buffalo. Two loaded weapons, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition, and magazines were recovered from the home.
A Polymer 80 ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds and a Glock 19 loaded with 13 rounds were also recovered from the home.
Four individuals, all from Buffalo, were arrested and charged with the following:
- 28-year old Jerry Rivera Diaz was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree
- 33-year-old Jayson Cruz was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- 41-year-old Christian Mojica-Medina was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- 45-year-old Raymond Gonzalez was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.