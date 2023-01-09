Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 8 on the outbound Route 33 near the East Ferry Street overpass.

The defendant, and driver of the first vehicle, 45-year-old Semekea Tillman of Buffalo, allegedly struck a second vehicle at a high rate of speed, which caused serious injuries to a passenger in the first vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle.

Tillman was charged with two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree, and was also cited for the following: