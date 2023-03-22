Buffalo police announce two arrests in connection to shooting on Mary B Talbert Boulevard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on Mary B Talbert Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday and a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the back was located.

Following an investigation, police said two suspects were identified and apprehended.

20-year-old Isaiah Hicks was charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.