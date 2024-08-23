Buffalo police announce Jaylen Griffin, missing boy who was found in April, was stabbed to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that Jaylen Griffin, the boy who was missing since 2020 and found in April, was stabbed to death.

Griffin was last seen on August 4, 2020, when he told his family he was walking to a store on Broadway. He never returned home. In April he was found dead inside a home on Sheffield Avenue.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called the discovery "an absolute tragedy" and announced Griffin's death was being investigated as a homicide.

In May, family, friends and many of the people who searched for him gathered to say their final goodbyes at True Bethel Baptist Church.

"It's been a long time. It's been a long journey and I'm hurting," Jaylen's father, Brian Griffin said and he thanked the community for their support. Family and friends say final goodbyes to Jaylen Griffin, boy who was missing since 2020

In June, Griffin's family said they were still seeking justice and wanted to know who took Jaylen, who killed him, and why.

“This was a child, 12 years old," Shirley Banks, Jaylen's grandmother said. "He did nothing to you. So why did you do what you did to him?” Two months after his body was found, Jaylen Griffin's family is still seeking justice

Crimestoppers WNY is offering a $7,500reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Griffin.